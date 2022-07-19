DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $121,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

