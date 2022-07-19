DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 3.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $489,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

MKL traded up $21.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,275.00. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,320.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.63. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,176.52 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

