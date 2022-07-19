DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $149.47 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,401 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,532 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $149,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $379.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. The stock has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

