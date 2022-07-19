DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $76.20 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,582 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $76,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

