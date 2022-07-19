DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $89.83 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $89,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ELV traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.55. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,360. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

