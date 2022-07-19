DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $97.90 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $97,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

