DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 208,121 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,121 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $166,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.43. 45,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,783. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.