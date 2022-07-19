DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 29,640 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $50,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.44. 21,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.