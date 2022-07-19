DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,020 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $132,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,430,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 7,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,691. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

