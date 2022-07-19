DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,533 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $84,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $112.32. 20,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,488. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

