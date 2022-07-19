DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,170.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,170.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,699,779 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

