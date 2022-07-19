DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00336723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

