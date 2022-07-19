Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,140. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

