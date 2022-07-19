DeHive Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $526,381.32 and $86,734.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
DeHive Coin Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
Buying and Selling DeHive
