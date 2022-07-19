Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €12.50

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.16) to €12.50 ($12.63) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nexi from €10.80 ($10.91) to €10.00 ($10.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.