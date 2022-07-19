Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Target Price to GBX 2,560

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,398 ($28.67).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,738 ($20.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,200.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,576.13. The company has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 886.73. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.30).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 4,478 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.69) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($119,538.24).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

