Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

