DEXTools Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $1.23 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 25% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,005.67 or 1.00006597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,799,760 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.