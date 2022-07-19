Diamond Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00009200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $15,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001546 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,697,468 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

