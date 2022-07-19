Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.71

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 3075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $937.34 million, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

