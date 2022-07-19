DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $172.91 million and $13.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,500,888,592 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.