Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $867.00

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.33 or 0.00069651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $891,731.25 and approximately $867.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,534.93 or 1.00035878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

