DinoX (DNXC) Price Hits $0.0221

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DinoX has a total market cap of $750,370.45 and approximately $227,696.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DinoX Profile

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.