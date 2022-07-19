DinoX (DNXC) Price Hits $0.0221

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DinoX has a total market cap of $750,370.45 and approximately $227,696.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
DinoX Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.