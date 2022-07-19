Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,602,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 1,782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 650.5 days.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

