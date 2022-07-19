Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

DLPN stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.13. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Dolphin Entertainment

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

