Donut Price Up 39.4% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $144,303.39 and $553.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00386664 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
