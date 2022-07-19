Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. MKM Partners began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

