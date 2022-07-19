Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.5 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. Dowa has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

