Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.5 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. Dowa has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $48.93.
About Dowa
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.