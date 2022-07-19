Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

