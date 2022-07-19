Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Drive Shack

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 697,726 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $983,793.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Drive Shack news, President Hana Khouri acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,085.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,268.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 697,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,508,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,358. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DS remained flat at $1.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 525,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

