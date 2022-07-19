Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

