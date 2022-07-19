DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 4.8%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 1,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,137,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1,671.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

