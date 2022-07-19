Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0313 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $481,960.45 and approximately $23.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,569.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.38 or 0.06705224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00248674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00109957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00621907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00546357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

