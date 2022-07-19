Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 257.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

