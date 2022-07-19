Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 511 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average is $213.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

