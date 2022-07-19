Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 8,101 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

