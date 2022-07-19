Eagle Strategies LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.12 and its 200-day moving average is $862.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

