Eagle Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 217,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,538,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

