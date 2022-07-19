Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of REZ opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

