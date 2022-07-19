Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 4,166 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $289.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

