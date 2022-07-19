Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 57,064 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

