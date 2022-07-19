Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

