Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

