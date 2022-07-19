Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.