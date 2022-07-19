Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EFT opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.