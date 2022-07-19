Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

ETJ opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.