Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
