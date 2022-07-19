Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.