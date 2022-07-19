Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

