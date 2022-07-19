Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

