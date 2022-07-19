Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ETO opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

