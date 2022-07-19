Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETV stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

